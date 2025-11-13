Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,743 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,644,000.

CIBR opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

