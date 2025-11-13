Petix & Botte Co Sells 772 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,405.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

