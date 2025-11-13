Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 46,308 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,316,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $44.33 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

