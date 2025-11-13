Petix & Botte Co Sells 1,172 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Petix & Botte Co reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after buying an additional 686,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $189.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

