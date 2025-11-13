American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2,584.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

QGRO opened at $115.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $117.17.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

