Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,231,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,603,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $15,746,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

