Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 11,161 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

