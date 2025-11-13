Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 43,153 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,284,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $67,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,408,000 after buying an additional 1,083,736 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

