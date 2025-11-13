Eliza (elizawakesup) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a market cap of $634.23 thousand and approximately $244.61 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,950,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,950,062.787296. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00069248 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $244,451.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

