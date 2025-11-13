DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.80 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $163.43 million and $6.80 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was first traded on April 20th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @thedogofbitcoin.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00169601 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,055,369.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.