crvUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $273.41 million and $1.03 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD was first traded on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 273,913,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,909,755 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 270,524,557.0044917. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99548651 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $997,260.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

