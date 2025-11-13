Head to Head Review: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) vs. Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Terreno Realty and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 5 6 0 2.55 Douglas Emmett 1 5 3 0 2.22

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus price target of $67.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Terreno Realty pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 633.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and Douglas Emmett”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $442.61 million 14.27 $184.50 million $3.15 19.39 Douglas Emmett $999.53 million 2.01 $23.52 million $0.12 99.79

Terreno Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Emmett. Terreno Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Terreno Realty has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 59.56% 6.71% 5.28% Douglas Emmett 3.77% 1.04% 0.40%

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Douglas Emmett on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

