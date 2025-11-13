Contrasting HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.89% 5.70% 3.99% CyberAgent 2.93% 12.20% 6.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $298.59 million 2.44 $20.01 million $0.68 36.12 CyberAgent $5.35 billion 0.97 $108.86 million $0.30 34.00

This table compares HealthStream and CyberAgent”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. CyberAgent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HealthStream and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 1 0 2.25 CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00

HealthStream currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Given HealthStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Summary

HealthStream beats CyberAgent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

