Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

