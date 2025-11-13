PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of AutoZone worth $158,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,791.94 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,036.40 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,026.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,887.96.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $51.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,551.56.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

