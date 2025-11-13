United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

