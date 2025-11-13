Cigna Group $CI Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $94,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.1%

CI stock opened at $270.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

