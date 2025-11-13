American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,379,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $122.68 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $123.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

