Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,335 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,993,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,146,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,464,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 355.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,976,000 after acquiring an additional 515,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $580.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.69. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

