Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.67 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

