Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Up 9% – Here’s Why

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,187.26 and last traded at GBX 1,105. Approximately 6,517,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 1,024,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,014.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,134.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Trading Up 9.8%

About Wizz Air

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.39. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.