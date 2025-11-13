Moody’s Corporation $MCO Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $72,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 84.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:MCO opened at $490.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.76. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

