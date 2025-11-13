MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $849,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000.

IWB opened at $374.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $377.77. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

