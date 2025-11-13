Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

