Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126,519 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Hershey by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.39 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.