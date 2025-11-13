Smithfield Trust Co Sells 669 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $147.94 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $144.09 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.