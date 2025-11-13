Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.4% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $51,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

