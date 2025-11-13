Smithfield Trust Co Has $24.21 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 1.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $24,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 125,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 164,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $75.70.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

