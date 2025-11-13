Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,845 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Uber Technologies by 50.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.