Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,536 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $108.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

