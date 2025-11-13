Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Sold by SageOak Financial LLC

SageOak Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.7% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

