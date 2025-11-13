Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 5,427 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $30,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,018,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $472.66.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.