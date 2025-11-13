Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Ball by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $63.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

