Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX Shares Sold by SageOak Financial LLC

SageOak Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 9.0% of SageOak Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 726.8% during the 1st quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

