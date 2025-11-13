US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,855 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after buying an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $110,245,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in US Foods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Up 1.0%

USFD opened at $72.87 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

