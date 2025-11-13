SageOak Financial LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 257.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,525.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 1.2%

BTC stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

