Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
Shares of GAB opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.
Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
