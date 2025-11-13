Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAB opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

