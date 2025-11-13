London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC) Issues Earnings Results

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) Price Performance
Shares of BTC opened at GBX 3.40 on Thursday. London Btc Company Limited Npv has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 65. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.71.
About London Btc Company Limited Npv (di)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than London Btc Company Limited Npv (di)
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
Receive News & Ratings for London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.