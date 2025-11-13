Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Navient Trading Up 3.7%

NAVI stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

