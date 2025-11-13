Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 9.4% increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE BCV opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

About Bancroft Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.