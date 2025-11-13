AMMO, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWWP opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.