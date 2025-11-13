Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 0.0% increase from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of ATLCP opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

