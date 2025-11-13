Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

