Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – C$0.44 Per Share

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 37.5% increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 183,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,656,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

