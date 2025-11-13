Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – C$0.44 Per Share

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 37.5% increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.
Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.