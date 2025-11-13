McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $38,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,874,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,552,000 after buying an additional 136,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,354,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,406,000 after purchasing an additional 920,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,920,000 after purchasing an additional 184,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,360,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,251,745.32. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

