Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Trex were worth $54,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trex by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $63.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Trex from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trex from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

