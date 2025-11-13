SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Posts Earnings Results

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 100.53% and a negative net margin of 2,624.92%.The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

SOBR Safe Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SOBR opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. SOBR Safe has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SOBR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOBR Safe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOBR Safe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SOBR Safe currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.