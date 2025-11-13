Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 34,774 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,774 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $126,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after buying an additional 132,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,375,000 after buying an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares in the company, valued at $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total value of $2,739,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,647,566.80. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,703,115. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $958.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $952.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

