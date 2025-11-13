Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Southern worth $75,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Southern Stock Up 0.9%

SO opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

