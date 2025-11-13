43 Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.50.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $32,252,997. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,777.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,623.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,665.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.